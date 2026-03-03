Box (NYSE:BOX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Box beat estimated earnings by 113.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 6.66% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Box's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.15
|0.26
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.33
|0.30
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|298.74M
|290.32M
|274.77M
|279.20M
|Revenue Actual
|301.11M
|294.00M
|276.00M
|279.52M
To track all earnings releases for Box visit their earnings calendar here.
