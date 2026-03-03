Box (NYSE:BOX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Box beat estimated earnings by 113.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 6.66% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Box's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.15 0.26 0.42 EPS Actual 0.31 0.33 0.30 0.42 Revenue Estimate 298.74M 290.32M 274.77M 279.20M Revenue Actual 301.11M 294.00M 276.00M 279.52M

