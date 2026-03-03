Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $16.34 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 17.76% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Orion Gr Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|-0.03
|-0.07
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.07
|0.01
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|226.12M
|197.49M
|173.40M
|271.70M
|Revenue Actual
|225.10M
|205.29M
|188.65M
|216.88M
To track all earnings releases for Orion Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
