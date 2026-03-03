Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $16.34 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, resulting in a 17.76% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Orion Gr Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.03 -0.07 0.18 EPS Actual 0.09 0.07 0.01 0.16 Revenue Estimate 226.12M 197.49M 173.40M 271.70M Revenue Actual 225.10M 205.29M 188.65M 216.88M

