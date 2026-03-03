Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Superior Gr of Cos beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 7.09% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Superior Gr of Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.06 0.12 0.17 EPS Actual 0.18 0.10 -0.05 0.13 Revenue Estimate 141.30M 133.67M 139.85M 146.54M Revenue Actual 138.47M 144.04M 137.10M 145.41M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.