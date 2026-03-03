Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Superior Gr of Cos beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $1.19 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 7.09% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Superior Gr of Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.06
|0.12
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.10
|-0.05
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|141.30M
|133.67M
|139.85M
|146.54M
|Revenue Actual
|138.47M
|144.04M
|137.10M
|145.41M
