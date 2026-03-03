SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SoundThinking missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $1.38 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 14.12% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at SoundThinking's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.12 -0.14 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.24 -0.12 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 27.85M 26.33M 26.91M 26.65M Revenue Actual 25.10M 25.89M 28.35M 23.41M

