SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
SoundThinking missed estimated earnings by -25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $1.38 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.1, leading to a 14.12% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at SoundThinking's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.24
|-0.12
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|27.85M
|26.33M
|26.91M
|26.65M
|Revenue Actual
|25.10M
|25.89M
|28.35M
|23.41M
