Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evolus missed estimated earnings by -100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $11.35 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.43% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Evolus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.13 -0.01 0.04 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.23 -0.15 0.04 Revenue Estimate 67.58M 82.40M 75.38M 78.26M Revenue Actual 68.97M 69.39M 68.50M 78.95M

