The Q4 earnings report for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
CrowdStrike Holdings beat estimated earnings by 51.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $247.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.37, leading to a 1.48% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.42
|0.66
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.93
|0.73
|1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.21B
|1.15B
|1.11B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.23B
|1.17B
|1.10B
|1.06B
