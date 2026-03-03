The Q4 earnings report for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings beat estimated earnings by 51.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $247.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.37, leading to a 1.48% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.42 0.66 0.86 EPS Actual 0.96 0.93 0.73 1.03 Revenue Estimate 1.21B 1.15B 1.11B 1.04B Revenue Actual 1.23B 1.17B 1.10B 1.06B

To track all earnings releases for CrowdStrike Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.