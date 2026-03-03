NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

NeuroPace beat estimated earnings by 46.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $5.12 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 38.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeuroPace's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.23 -0.24 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.26 -0.21 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 24.60M 23.19M 21.85M 21.14M Revenue Actual 27.35M 23.52M 22.52M 21.47M

