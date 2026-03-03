The Q4 earnings report for Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Latham Group beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $12.68 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.47% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Latham Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.12 -0.05 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.07 0.13 -0.05 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 164.81M 172.70M 110.93M 85.14M Revenue Actual 161.90M 172.64M 111.42M 87.27M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.