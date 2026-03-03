The Q4 earnings report for Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Latham Group beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $12.68 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.47% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Latham Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.12
|-0.05
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.13
|-0.05
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|164.81M
|172.70M
|110.93M
|85.14M
|Revenue Actual
|161.90M
|172.64M
|111.42M
|87.27M
