Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-03-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sight Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Sight Sciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 16.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sight Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences were trading at $5.62 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 119.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Delving into Sight Sciences's Background

Financial Insights: Sight Sciences

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sight Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sight Sciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -41.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sight Sciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -12.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sight Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -6.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Sight Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

