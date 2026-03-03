Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-03-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ellington Credit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Ellington Credit are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ellington Credit's past performance and the resulting price change:

Ellington Credit Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ellington Credit were trading at $4.95 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

