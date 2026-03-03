Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2026-03-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.21.

Investors in Cellectar Biosciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.87, leading to a 1.05% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cellectar Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Cellectar Biosciences's Stock

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences were trading at $2.99 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cellectar Biosciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.