NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-03-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Investors in NCS Multistage Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 7.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NCS Multistage Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking NCS Multistage Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings were trading at $40.93 as of March 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Delving into NCS Multistage Holdings's Background

Understanding the Numbers: NCS Multistage Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NCS Multistage Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NCS Multistage Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NCS Multistage Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NCS Multistage Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

