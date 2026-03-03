Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sophia Genetics missed estimated earnings by -40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sophia Genetics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.17 -0.19 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.3 -0.33 -0.26 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 18.13M 17.37M 16.75M 17.71M Revenue Actual 19.46M 18.32M 17.78M 17.73M

