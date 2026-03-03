Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Sophia Genetics missed estimated earnings by -40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sophia Genetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.2
|-0.17
|-0.19
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.3
|-0.33
|-0.26
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|18.13M
|17.37M
|16.75M
|17.71M
|Revenue Actual
|19.46M
|18.32M
|17.78M
|17.73M
