Sea (NYSE:SE) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Sea missed estimated earnings by -14.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.28, resulting in a 0.73% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Sea's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.82
|0.63
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.65
|0.65
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|5.76B
|5.02B
|4.89B
|4.62B
|Revenue Actual
|5.99B
|5.26B
|4.84B
|4.95B
To track all earnings releases for Sea visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.