Sea (NYSE:SE) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Sea missed estimated earnings by -14.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.28, resulting in a 0.73% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Sea's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.82 0.63 0.43 EPS Actual 0.59 0.65 0.65 0.39 Revenue Estimate 5.76B 5.02B 4.89B 4.62B Revenue Actual 5.99B 5.26B 4.84B 4.95B

To track all earnings releases for Sea visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.