The Q2 earnings report for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $108.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.49, leading to a 2.28% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|1.20
|1.80
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|2.36
|2.53
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|2.08B
|2.32B
|2.61B
|1.98B
|Revenue Actual
|2.39B
|2.52B
|2.89B
|2.02B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Thor Industries management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.75 and $4.25 per share.
