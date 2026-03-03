The Q2 earnings report for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $108.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.49, leading to a 2.28% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.08 1.20 1.80 0.06 EPS Actual 0.41 2.36 2.53 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 2.08B 2.32B 2.61B 1.98B Revenue Actual 2.39B 2.52B 2.89B 2.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Thor Industries management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.75 and $4.25 per share.

