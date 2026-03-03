The Q4 earnings report for Target (NYSE:TGT) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Target beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.44 versus an estimate of $2.16.
Revenue was down $462.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.79% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Target's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.73
|2.05
|1.65
|2.26
|EPS Actual
|1.78
|2.05
|1.30
|2.41
|Revenue Estimate
|25.32B
|24.91B
|24.35B
|30.84B
|Revenue Actual
|25.27B
|25.21B
|23.85B
|30.91B
To track all earnings releases for Target visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.