The Q4 earnings report for Target (NYSE:TGT) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Target beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.44 versus an estimate of $2.16.

Revenue was down $462.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.79% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Target's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.73 2.05 1.65 2.26 EPS Actual 1.78 2.05 1.30 2.41 Revenue Estimate 25.32B 24.91B 24.35B 30.84B Revenue Actual 25.27B 25.21B 23.85B 30.91B

