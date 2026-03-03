The Q4 earnings report for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Civeo missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.42.
Revenue was up $10.67 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company missed on EPS by $0.15 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.74% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Civeo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.10
|-0.43
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.25
|-0.72
|-1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|174.02M
|163.94M
|148.13M
|162.57M
|Revenue Actual
|170.49M
|162.69M
|144.04M
|150.95M
