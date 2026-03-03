The Q4 earnings report for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was released on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Civeo missed estimated earnings by -33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.42.

Revenue was up $10.67 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.15 in the previous quarter, leading to a 8.74% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Civeo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.10 -0.43 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.25 -0.72 -1.10 Revenue Estimate 174.02M 163.94M 148.13M 162.57M Revenue Actual 170.49M 162.69M 144.04M 150.95M

To track all earnings releases for Civeo visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.