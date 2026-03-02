California Resources (NYSE:CRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

California Resources missed estimated earnings by -6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.17, resulting in a 0.81% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at California Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.29 0.92 0.77 0.97 EPS Actual 1.46 1.10 1.07 0.91 Revenue Estimate 884.10M 800.01M 861.62M 901.36M Revenue Actual 855.00M 978.00M 912.00M 877.00M

To track all earnings releases for California Resources visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.