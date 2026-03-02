California Resources (NYSE:CRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
California Resources missed estimated earnings by -6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.17, resulting in a 0.81% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at California Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|0.92
|0.77
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|1.10
|1.07
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|884.10M
|800.01M
|861.62M
|901.36M
|Revenue Actual
|855.00M
|978.00M
|912.00M
|877.00M
