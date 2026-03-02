The Q4 earnings report for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was released on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

UroGen Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.57.

Revenue was up $13.27 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.27% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at UroGen Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.70 -0.83 -0.80 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.69 -1.05 -0.92 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 31.87M 23.66M 22.70M 25.25M Revenue Actual 27.50M 24.21M 20.25M 24.57M

