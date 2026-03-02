The Q4 earnings report for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was released on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
UroGen Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.57.
Revenue was up $13.27 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.27% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at UroGen Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.70
|-0.83
|-0.80
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-1.05
|-0.92
|-0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|31.87M
|23.66M
|22.70M
|25.25M
|Revenue Actual
|27.50M
|24.21M
|20.25M
|24.57M
