ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ThredUp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Anticipation surrounds ThredUp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.53% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ThredUp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of ThredUp Shares

Shares of ThredUp were trading at $5.07 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 124.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Get to Know ThredUp Better

ThredUp Inc is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app and RaaS partners. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from United States.

ThredUp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ThredUp's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: ThredUp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ThredUp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -7.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ThredUp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ThredUp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for ThredUp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.