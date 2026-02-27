Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cerus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Cerus's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 21.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cerus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Cerus Shares

Shares of Cerus were trading at $2.6 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Cerus

Cerus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Cerus's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cerus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cerus's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cerus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cerus's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.6.

To track all earnings releases for Cerus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.