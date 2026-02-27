Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sturm Ruger & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Anticipation surrounds Sturm Ruger & Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 19.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sturm Ruger & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Sturm Ruger & Co's Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Co were trading at $37.44 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

All You Need to Know About Sturm Ruger & Co

Sturm Ruger & Co's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sturm Ruger & Co's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sturm Ruger & Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sturm Ruger & Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sturm Ruger & Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

