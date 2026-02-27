Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Asana to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Asana's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 7.77% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Asana were trading at $7.35 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Delving into Asana's Background

Asana is a work management platform that allows for increased collaboration and visibility across an organization. Delivered via a SaaS-based model, users can track progress across marketing and development initiatives, create and automate workflows, and manage IT approvals. Revenue is generated on a per-seat basis across several pricing tiers. As of fiscal 2025, the company had over 175,000 customers.

Financial Milestones: Asana's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Asana showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.33% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -33.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Asana's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.33. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.