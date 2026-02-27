NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NextDecade to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

The announcement from NextDecade is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.77% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NextDecade's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of NextDecade were trading at $5.23 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.