iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that iHeartMedia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

The market awaits iHeartMedia's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.42, leading to a 5.91% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at iHeartMedia's past performance and the resulting price change:

iHeartMedia Share Price Analysis

Shares of iHeartMedia were trading at $3.19 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

