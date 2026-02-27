Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tuya to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Tuya's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.88% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tuya's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tuya Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tuya were trading at $2.42 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

About Tuya

Tuya: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tuya's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.07% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tuya's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tuya's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tuya's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tuya's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

