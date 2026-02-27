Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Limbach Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

The announcement from Limbach Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 7.49% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Limbach Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach Holdings were trading at $97.92 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Limbach Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.