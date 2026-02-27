James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that James River Gr Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

James River Gr Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at James River Gr Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking James River Gr Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of James River Gr Hldgs were trading at $6.94 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for James River Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.