Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Frontline beat estimated earnings by 0.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $198.86 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Frontline's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.50 0.66 0.27 EPS Actual 0.19 0.36 0.18 0.20 Revenue Estimate 269.02M 321.73M 356.27M 282.62M Revenue Actual 432.65M 479.94M 427.87M 425.64M

To track all earnings releases for Frontline visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.