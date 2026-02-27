Frontline (NYSE:FRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Frontline beat estimated earnings by 0.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $198.86 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Frontline's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.50
|0.66
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.36
|0.18
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|269.02M
|321.73M
|356.27M
|282.62M
|Revenue Actual
|432.65M
|479.94M
|427.87M
|425.64M
