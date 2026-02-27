Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Treace Medical Concepts missed estimated earnings by -7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was down $6.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 28.33% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Treace Medical Concepts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.29
|-0.30
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.26
|-0.28
|-0.25
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|49.59M
|47.05M
|52.70M
|67.19M
|Revenue Actual
|50.21M
|47.39M
|52.57M
|68.71M
