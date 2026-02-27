Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Treace Medical Concepts missed estimated earnings by -7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $6.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, resulting in a 28.33% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Treace Medical Concepts's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.29 -0.30 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.28 -0.25 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 49.59M 47.05M 52.70M 67.19M Revenue Actual 50.21M 47.39M 52.57M 68.71M

To track all earnings releases for Treace Medical Concepts visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.