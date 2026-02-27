Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Escalade beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was down $1.38 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.17, leading to a 0.79% increase share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Escalade visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.