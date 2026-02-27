BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
BrightSpring Health missed estimated earnings by -2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $498.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.15% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at BrightSpring Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.19
|0.09
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.22
|0.19
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|3.31B
|2.99B
|2.74B
|3.02B
|Revenue Actual
|3.33B
|3.15B
|2.88B
|3.05B
To track all earnings releases for BrightSpring Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.