BrightSpring Health (NASDAQ:BTSG) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

BrightSpring Health missed estimated earnings by -2.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $498.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 0.15% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at BrightSpring Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.19 0.09 0.21 EPS Actual 0.30 0.22 0.19 0.22 Revenue Estimate 3.31B 2.99B 2.74B 3.02B Revenue Actual 3.33B 3.15B 2.88B 3.05B

To track all earnings releases for BrightSpring Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.