Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Docebo beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.61% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Docebo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.2
|0.22
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.3
|0.27
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|60.97M
|58.89M
|57.10M
|56.17M
|Revenue Actual
|61.62M
|60.73M
|57.30M
|57.04M
