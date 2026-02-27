Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) released its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Docebo beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $6.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 3.61% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Docebo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.2 0.22 0.26 EPS Actual 0.34 0.3 0.27 0.28 Revenue Estimate 60.97M 58.89M 57.10M 56.17M Revenue Actual 61.62M 60.73M 57.30M 57.04M

