Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Northwest Natural Hldg beat estimated earnings by 2.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.36.

Revenue was up $23.28 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.19% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.82 -0.10 2.01 1.41 EPS Actual -0.73 0.01 2.28 1.41 Revenue Estimate 173.10M 248.77M 464.97M 395.05M Revenue Actual 164.73M 236.19M 494.28M 370.88M

To track all earnings releases for Northwest Natural Hldg visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.