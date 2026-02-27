Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Northwest Natural Hldg beat estimated earnings by 2.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.36.
Revenue was up $23.28 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.09 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.19% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Northwest Natural Hldg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.82
|-0.10
|2.01
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.73
|0.01
|2.28
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|173.10M
|248.77M
|464.97M
|395.05M
|Revenue Actual
|164.73M
|236.19M
|494.28M
|370.88M
To track all earnings releases for Northwest Natural Hldg visit their earnings calendar here.
