The Q4 earnings report for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was released on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Amneal Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $83.80 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 8.2% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.17
|0.15
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.25
|0.21
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|773.73M
|736.98M
|715.49M
|708.07M
|Revenue Actual
|784.51M
|725.00M
|695.42M
|730.52M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Amneal Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.93 and $1.03 per share.
