The Q4 earnings report for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was released on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $83.80 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.04 in the last quarter, resulting in a 8.2% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.17 0.15 0.15 EPS Actual 0.17 0.25 0.21 0.12 Revenue Estimate 773.73M 736.98M 715.49M 708.07M Revenue Actual 784.51M 725.00M 695.42M 730.52M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $0.93 and $1.03 per share.

