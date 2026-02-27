The earnings results for YPF (NYSE:YPF) for Q4 were made public on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

YPF missed estimated earnings by -383.05%, reporting an EPS of $-1.67 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was down $195.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $1.05, resulting in a 0.71% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at YPF's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.48 0.20 0.51 EPS Actual -0.53 0.13 -0.04 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 3.53Tr 3.42Tr 3.05Tr 4.79B Revenue Actual 4.64B 4.64B 4.61B 4.75B

To track all earnings releases for YPF visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.