The earnings results for YPF (NYSE:YPF) for Q4 were made public on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
YPF missed estimated earnings by -383.05%, reporting an EPS of $-1.67 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was down $195.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $1.05, resulting in a 0.71% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at YPF's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.48
|0.20
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|-0.53
|0.13
|-0.04
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|3.53Tr
|3.42Tr
|3.05Tr
|4.79B
|Revenue Actual
|4.64B
|4.64B
|4.61B
|4.75B
