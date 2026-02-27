Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 04:00 PM.

Golden Entertainment missed estimated earnings by -375.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was down $8.57 million from the same period last year.

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.

