Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its Q4 earnings on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Golden Entertainment missed estimated earnings by -375.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was down $8.57 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.
