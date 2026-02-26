The earnings results for nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

nLight beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $33.80 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.11, leading to a 14.67% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at nLight's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.14 -0.19 -0.2 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 -0.04 -0.3 Revenue Estimate 63.33M 55.17M 47.31M 46.62M Revenue Actual 66.74M 61.73M 51.67M 47.38M

