The earnings results for nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
nLight beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $33.80 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.11, leading to a 14.67% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at nLight's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.14
|-0.19
|-0.2
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.06
|-0.04
|-0.3
|Revenue Estimate
|63.33M
|55.17M
|47.31M
|46.62M
|Revenue Actual
|66.74M
|61.73M
|51.67M
|47.38M
To track all earnings releases for nLight visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.