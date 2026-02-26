Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:09 PM.

Earnings

Baldwin Insurance beat estimated earnings by 29.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $17.39 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 10.04% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Baldwin Insurance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.36 0.65 0.26 EPS Actual 0.31 0.42 0.65 0.27 Revenue Estimate 363.95M 374.69M 417.58M 327.42M Revenue Actual 365.39M 378.81M 413.40M 329.89M

