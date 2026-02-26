Baldwin Insurance (NASDAQ:BWIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:09 PM.
Earnings
Baldwin Insurance beat estimated earnings by 29.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $17.39 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 10.04% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Baldwin Insurance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.36
|0.65
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.42
|0.65
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|363.95M
|374.69M
|417.58M
|327.42M
|Revenue Actual
|365.39M
|378.81M
|413.40M
|329.89M
