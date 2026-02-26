Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Monster Beverage beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $319.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.16% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.48
|0.46
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.52
|0.47
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|2.11B
|2.08B
|1.98B
|1.79B
|Revenue Actual
|2.20B
|2.11B
|1.85B
|1.81B
To track all earnings releases for Monster Beverage visit their earnings calendar here.
