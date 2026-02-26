Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Monster Beverage beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.48.

Revenue was up $319.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.16% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Monster Beverage's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.48 0.46 0.40 EPS Actual 0.56 0.52 0.47 0.38 Revenue Estimate 2.11B 2.08B 1.98B 1.79B Revenue Actual 2.20B 2.11B 1.85B 1.81B

