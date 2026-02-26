Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fox Factory Holding beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $8.23 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 25.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fox Factory Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.43
|0.32
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.40
|0.23
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|382.73M
|347.75M
|335.28M
|321.31M
|Revenue Actual
|376.36M
|374.86M
|355.03M
|352.84M
