Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Fox Factory Holding beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $8.23 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 25.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fox Factory Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.43 0.32 0.28 EPS Actual 0.23 0.40 0.23 0.31 Revenue Estimate 382.73M 347.75M 335.28M 321.31M Revenue Actual 376.36M 374.86M 355.03M 352.84M

