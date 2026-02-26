The earnings results for Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions missed estimated earnings by -234.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was down $46.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $1.09 in the previous quarter, leading to a 36.6% increase share price change the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Emergent BioSolutions visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.