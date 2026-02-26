OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

OneStream beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $31.26 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 19.18% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at OneStream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 -0.03 0.02 EPS Actual 0.08 0.05 0.04 0.07 Revenue Estimate 148.19M 141.05M 131.11M 128.13M Revenue Actual 154.30M 147.59M 136.31M 132.47M

To track all earnings releases for OneStream visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.