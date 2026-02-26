OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
OneStream beat estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $31.26 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.06, resulting in a 19.18% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at OneStream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.05
|0.04
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|148.19M
|141.05M
|131.11M
|128.13M
|Revenue Actual
|154.30M
|147.59M
|136.31M
|132.47M
To track all earnings releases for OneStream visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.