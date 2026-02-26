The earnings results for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Rocket Lab missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $47.26 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocket Lab's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 -0.09 -0.1 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.13 -0.12 -0.1 Revenue Estimate 150.96M 135.28M 120.74M 130.58M Revenue Actual 155.05M 144.50M 122.57M 132.39M

To track all earnings releases for Rocket Lab visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.