The earnings results for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Rocket Lab missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $47.26 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocket Lab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.1
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.13
|-0.12
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|150.96M
|135.28M
|120.74M
|130.58M
|Revenue Actual
|155.05M
|144.50M
|122.57M
|132.39M
To track all earnings releases for Rocket Lab visit their earnings calendar here.
