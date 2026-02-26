The Q4 earnings report for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was released on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
National Health Investors beat estimated earnings by 25.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.46, resulting in a 1.98% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at National Health Investors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.92
|1.13
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.22
|1.15
|1.12
|Revenue Estimate
|83.72M
|88.51M
|88.84M
|83.64M
|Revenue Actual
|70.98M
|90.66M
|89.30M
|85.75M
