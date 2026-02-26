The Q4 earnings report for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was released on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

National Health Investors beat estimated earnings by 25.77%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $0.97.

Revenue was up $20.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.46, resulting in a 1.98% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at National Health Investors's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.92 1.13 1.10 EPS Actual 1.32 1.22 1.15 1.12 Revenue Estimate 83.72M 88.51M 88.84M 83.64M Revenue Actual 70.98M 90.66M 89.30M 85.75M

To track all earnings releases for National Health Investors visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.