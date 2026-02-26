Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Acushnet Holdings missed estimated earnings by -15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $32.05 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acushnet Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|1.36
|1.36
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.25
|1.62
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|631.94M
|713.61M
|697.82M
|454.83M
|Revenue Actual
|657.66M
|720.48M
|703.37M
|445.17M
To track all earnings releases for Acushnet Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
