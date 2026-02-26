Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Acushnet Holdings missed estimated earnings by -15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $32.05 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acushnet Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 1.36 1.36 -0.33 EPS Actual 0.81 1.25 1.62 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 631.94M 713.61M 697.82M 454.83M Revenue Actual 657.66M 720.48M 703.37M 445.17M

To track all earnings releases for Acushnet Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.