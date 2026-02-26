Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Standard Motor Products beat estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $41.74 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.22, resulting in a 4.92% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.96 0.44 0.44 EPS Actual 1.36 1.29 0.81 0.47 Revenue Estimate 495.84M 450.11M 394.38M 292.50M Revenue Actual 498.84M 493.85M 413.38M 343.35M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.