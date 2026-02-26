Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Standard Motor Products beat estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $41.74 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.22, resulting in a 4.92% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.14
|0.96
|0.44
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|1.29
|0.81
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|495.84M
|450.11M
|394.38M
|292.50M
|Revenue Actual
|498.84M
|493.85M
|413.38M
|343.35M
To track all earnings releases for Standard Motor Products visit their earnings calendar here.
