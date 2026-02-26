Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Loar Holdings beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $21.31 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.15, resulting in a 3.94% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Loar Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.17 0.17 0.11 EPS Actual 0.35 0.23 0.20 0.11 Revenue Estimate 124.77M 120.74M 113.42M 102.51M Revenue Actual 126.75M 123.12M 114.66M 110.44M

