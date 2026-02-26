Loar Holdings (NYSE:LOAR) released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Loar Holdings beat estimated earnings by 36.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $21.31 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.15, resulting in a 3.94% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Loar Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.17
|0.17
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.23
|0.20
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|124.77M
|120.74M
|113.42M
|102.51M
|Revenue Actual
|126.75M
|123.12M
|114.66M
|110.44M
