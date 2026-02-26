Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Burford Capital missed estimated earnings by -144.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was down $59.61 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.39 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.33% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Burford Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.35 0.25 0.56 EPS Actual -0.09 0.39 0.14 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 133.28M 151.77M 168.00M 466.00M Revenue Actual 69.80M 191.29M 118.86M 93.03M

