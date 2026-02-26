Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Burford Capital missed estimated earnings by -144.74%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was down $59.61 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.39 in the last quarter, resulting in a 4.33% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Burford Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.35
|0.25
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.39
|0.14
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|133.28M
|151.77M
|168.00M
|466.00M
|Revenue Actual
|69.80M
|191.29M
|118.86M
|93.03M
