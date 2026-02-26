Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:16 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Hertz Global Holdings missed estimated earnings by -21.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.52.

Revenue was down $12.00 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hertz Global Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.43 -0.98 -0.72 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.34 -1.12 -1.18 Revenue Estimate 2.41B 2.17B 2.01B 2.13B Revenue Actual 2.48B 2.19B 1.81B 2.04B

