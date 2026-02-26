Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) announced its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 08:16 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Hertz Global Holdings missed estimated earnings by -21.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was down $12.00 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hertz Global Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.43
|-0.98
|-0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|-0.34
|-1.12
|-1.18
|Revenue Estimate
|2.41B
|2.17B
|2.01B
|2.13B
|Revenue Actual
|2.48B
|2.19B
|1.81B
|2.04B
